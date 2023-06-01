PM Modi meets Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Hyderabad House on June 01. Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi. PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal is on his first overseas visit since he assumed the office in December 2022. On May 31, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Nepal PM.