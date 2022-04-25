Search icon
PM Modi meets EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen in Delhi

Prime Minister on April 25 met President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Both the leaders also held bilateral talks in the National Capital.

