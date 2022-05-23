PM Modi meets Advisor of Suzuki Motor Corp in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 met Osamu Suzuki, the Adviser of Suzuki Motor Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, as a part of his two-day visit to the country. PM Modi arrived in Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 24 along with other Quad members.