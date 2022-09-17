PM Modi made cleanliness, a great synonym for service, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in Swachhata Pakhwada at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on September 17. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made cleanliness, a great synonym for service. “From today, a campaign of cleanliness has started in Indian Railways, Post, Telecom, IT and many other departments of the country. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made politics a medium of service, cleanliness is a great synonym for service,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.