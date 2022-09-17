Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

PM Modi made cleanliness, a great synonym for service, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in Swachhata Pakhwada at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on September 17. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made cleanliness, a great synonym for service. “From today, a campaign of cleanliness has started in Indian Railways, Post, Telecom, IT and many other departments of the country. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made politics a medium of service, cleanliness is a great synonym for service,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.