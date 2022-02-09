PM Modi left principles behind, misused motion of thanks, alleges Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on February 09 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi left his principles behind and misused his motion of thanks to the President's Address. “If you hate Congress, Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji, or Rahul Ji, say all that outside Parliament. He (PM Modi) dropped our issues of Pegasus, COVID, inflation, etc... We weren't even born when Congress fought and got independence. He misused his motion of thanks and left his principles,” he added.