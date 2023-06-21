Search icon
PM Modi-led yoga day event in New York creates world record, PM popularises yoga globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led yoga session at United Nations headquarters, on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day, created a Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities in a yoga event. The PM is in United States on his maiden state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. Watch today's DNA episode to know more.

