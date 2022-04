PM Modi lays foundation stones of various healthcare, education projects in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28 laid foundation stones of projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga, Assam. “In the states where there is a double engine government, works are done with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas',” said PM Modi.