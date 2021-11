{"id":"2921146","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi lays foundation stone of Jewar Airport. Here's all you need to know","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, on November 25. Said to be Asia’s biggest, Jewar Airport will start its operations by 2024.","summary":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, on November 25. Said to be Asia’s biggest, Jewar Airport will start its operations by 2024.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-lays-foundation-stone-of-jewar-airport-here-s-all-you-need-to-know-2921146","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006933-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_JEWAR_AIRPORT.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637835902","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 03:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 03:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921146"}