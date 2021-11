{"id":"2921181","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the Noida International Airport also known as Jewar Airport on November 25. The PM was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia. The airport will be functional from 2024. It will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh. \r

