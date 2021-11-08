PM Modi lays foundation stone for four-laning of two highways in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of four-laning of key sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in Maharashtra via video-conferencing on November 08. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also attended the event.