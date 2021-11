{"id":"2921139","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi lays foundation of Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25. \r

\r

","summary":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25. \r

\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-lays-foundation-of-jewar-airport-in-uttar-pradesh-2921139","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006927-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/JEWAR_FINAL.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637832002","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 02:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 02:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921139"}