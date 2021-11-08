PM Modi lays foundation of highway projects worth over Rs 11000 cr in Maharashtra

More than Rs 11,000 crore will be spent in construction of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 08. “Today, we have laid foundation stone for Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. The construction of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi will complete in five stages while construction of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will finish in three stages…More than Rs 11,000 crore will be spent in construction of these highways,” said PM Modi.