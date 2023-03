PM Modi launches various initiatives at ‘One World TB Summit’ in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative, the official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT), family-centric care model for TB and released India’s Annual TB Report 2023 at 'One World TB Summit' in Varanasi on March 24. Also, he addressed the Summit at Rudraksha Convention Centre.