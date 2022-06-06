PM Modi launches new coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched new coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations organised by Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs on June 06. The Iconic Week is being celebrated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) from June 06 to June 11. Speaking about the new coins, PM Modi said, “New coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have been launched. They will constantly remind people of the goals of Amrit Kaal and inspire them to contribute to the nation's development.”