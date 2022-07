PM Modi launches multiple digital initiatives at Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

PM Modi on July 04 inaugurated Digital India Week 2022 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He launched India Stack Global, MyScheme, ‘Meri Pehchaan-National Single Sign-On’ at Digital India Week 2022. PM Modi also launched Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis, Chips to Startup programme. It aimed at enhancing accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living, and giving a boost to startups.