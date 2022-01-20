PM Modi launches Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20 launched 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' programme through video conferencing. The programme will unveil year-long initiatives dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by the ‘Brahma Kumaris’, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events.