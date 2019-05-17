Trending#

Lok Sabha Election 2019

Narendra Modi

Game of Thrones

Rajiv Gandhi

World Cup 2019

Technology

  1. Home
  2. Videos

Videos

PM Modi is unwise: Rahul Gandhi at Solan rally

  • May 17, 2019, 05:45 PM IST

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan today. During his speech, he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he doesn’t listen to anyone and he is insensible.