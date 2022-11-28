Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3006345
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“PM Modi is the leader of lies…” Mallikarjun Kharge in Gujarat

With the Gujarat Elections around the corner and the first litmus test of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress President, the grand old party is seeking to boost its poll prospects in the state by addressing about two dozen public meetings. In one such rally in Dediapada on November 27, Mallikarjun Kharge called Bharatiya Janata Party out for their attack towards the Congress and rebranded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘leader of lies’. “A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I'm (Kharge) one of the untouchables. People drank your tea; nobody would've had my tea. If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He's the leader of lies,” said Kharge.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad, Nashik to meet farmers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.