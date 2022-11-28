“PM Modi is the leader of lies…” Mallikarjun Kharge in Gujarat

With the Gujarat Elections around the corner and the first litmus test of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress President, the grand old party is seeking to boost its poll prospects in the state by addressing about two dozen public meetings. In one such rally in Dediapada on November 27, Mallikarjun Kharge called Bharatiya Janata Party out for their attack towards the Congress and rebranded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘leader of lies’. “A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I'm (Kharge) one of the untouchables. People drank your tea; nobody would've had my tea. If you say it for sympathy, people are smart. How many times will you lie? He's the leader of lies,” said Kharge.