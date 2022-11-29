Search icon
PM Modi is applauding himself without stating any facts: Congress leader Gurunadham

Congress leader Gurunadham reacted to the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the economy of India. PM Modi had said that the economy climbed up by one position under an economist PM Manmohan Singh in 10 years but became fifth largest under a Chaiwala.Speaking about it, Gurunadham said that the PM is only applauding himself. He continued, “I don't think there are any facts in such a statement.”

