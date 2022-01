PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 virtually interacted and conferred digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology. During the event the Prime Minister asked an awardee Master Avi Sharma, "You have also written Balmukhi Ramayan...so much work ...Are you able to live your childhood...?"