PM Modi inspects exhibition at GIFT City in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 inspected an exhibition at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present during the exhibition. Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of the Headquarters Building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority in Gandhinagar.