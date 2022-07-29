INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 inspected an exhibition at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present during the exhibition. Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of the Headquarters Building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority in Gandhinagar.
Varun Dhawan says he was reminded of this Amitabh Bachchan film while playing dual roles in Atlee's Baby John
DNA TV Show: Political row over Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar
Navy speedboat collides with Mumbai ferry: 5 points
Despatch director Kanu Behl reveals his best scene from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film: 'There was a sequence in...'
Sahitya Akademi Awards 2024: Hindi poet Gagan Gill, English writer Easterine Kire among 21 recipients; check full list
Meet man who gets key role in India's largest public bank worth Rs 748000 crore
Shraddha Kapoor gets annoyed after being asked whom is she dating: 'Mere liye koi sawaal hai aapke liye?'
Hansal Mehta slams Film Federation after Laapataa Ladies misses Oscars' shortlist, Ricky Kej calls film 'wrong choice'
After Laapataa Ladies' Oscars exit, FFI jury head Jahnu Baruaa slams All We Imagine As Light: 'That film was very...'
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun's father meets injured Sri Teja in hospital, says child has shown...- Watch
Delhi Pollution: Air quality in capital nears 'severe plus', mercury settles at 23 degree C, AQI reaches...
"Just Ambani things': Woman argues with Nita Ambani’s bodyguard over road blockage, WATCH
Atlee reacts to Baby John facing competition with Pushpa 2: The Rule, says 'Allu Arjun spoke' to him and...
Man accuses Zomato of selling Rs 10 water bottle for Rs 100 at concert, company responds
Why Italy's abandoned homes are being sold for just Rs 260?
‘Mereko marwaoge yar’: Rohit Sharma’s epic response on Rahane, Pujara after Ashwin’s retirement goes viral
Mumbai boat accident: 13 dead, 101 rescued after ferry capsizes off Elephanta Islands
Nita Ambani embraces Indian craftsmanship in handwoven Kosa silk saree, see pics
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes India's 2nd biggest self-made entrepreneur, his net worth is Rs....
Meet man who earns Rs 67 crore every hour, has twice wealth than Mukesh Ambani, 3 times than Gautam Adani
AP Police Constable Exam 2024: Know all details to download admit cards
Meet woman who quit her YouTube career, deleted 250 videos after Rs 8 lakh loss, she is from...
‘You should use Google’: Jasprit Bumrah’s hilarious remark to journalist captures attention of Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai
H1B Visa: Joe Biden govt relaxes rules, know why it is important for India
Chhattisgarh man swallows live chick, here's what happened next
Urvashi Rautela joins list of Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, rents swanky 3BHK in Mumbai, will pay monthly rent of...
DMart's Radhakishan Damani to Nykaa's Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top self-made entrepreneurs for 2024, youngest is 21
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses R Ashwin to become leading wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25 cycle
Guneet Monga reacts to her film Anuja being shortlisted for Oscars 2025: 'A moment of immense pride'
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin names THIS blockbuster as 'original pan-India film', it's not Baahubali, KGF, RRR
Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid gets 7-day interim bail in Delhi riots case
Russia develops own cancer vaccine, know how it works
Sunil Mittal's Rs 959000 crore Airtel leaves behind Mukesh Ambani's Jio, becomes 1st private telco to...
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 enters Rs 600-crore club, beats Jawan to become second highest-grossing Hindi film ever behind...
'Stop making...’: Narayana Murthy urges Indian youth to adopt 70-hour workweek to tackle poverty
Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport: Here's how the world’s most beautiful airport looks from inside
Tom Cruise receives US Navy’s highest civilian honour, says, “to lead is to serve”
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Who finally won the box office battle in 2024?
Will there be FREE train travel during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Here's what Indian Railways said
What is the new 'flying naked' trend among travellers? How internet is reacting to it
Vijay Sethupathi REFUSES to answer after journalist questions him about Kanguva, GOAT failure: 'Why should I...'
'We are disappointed...': Aamir Khan Productions reacts after Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies loses Oscars race
Pratik Gandhi on success of Agni, David Dhawan's dig at OTT actors: 'Theatre mein aa ke play karke dikhao'
China ready to revive ties with India, says Ambassador Xu Feihong
IND vs AUS: How can India qualify for World Test Championship final after Gabba Test ends in draw
This company has stopped hiring humans for past one year, reason will leave you shocked
Dinga Dinga: Mysterious 'dancing' disease that Ugandans are suffering from, know symptoms
Amid affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur asks paps to 'take it easy' because..., watch viral video
Will R Ashwin play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 after his retirement?
'Jail is better...': Uorfi Javed REACTS after late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex Rahul Raj says she should be in 'circus'
'List of Congress's sins...': PM Modi slams opposition over Babasaheb Ambedkar controversy
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT offer for Jio users with plans starting at just Rs...
Anil Sharma on Vanvaas, Pushpa 2's success, what Bollywood should learn from Allu Arjun's film | Exclusive
What could have possibly driven Ravichandran Ashwin to abruptly retire during Border-Gavaskar series?
From Classroom to Centre Stage: How Debashis Chakraborty is shaping international trade in biodegradable polymers
Delhi-NCR: Residents of THIS society forced to wear helmets while walking around, the reason is...
Youtuber Ravindra Balu Bharti, his company ordered to pay Rs 9.5 crore by SEBI due to...
Opposition MPs hold protest in Parliament against HM Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar
Meet actor who advised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to not enter Bollywood, said 'that beautiful side on your face will...'
Naked man's sudden appearance in ladies coach sparks panic, video goes viral
Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for revenge-thriller film but keeps her look as a fierce mom under wraps
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India vs Australia 3rd Test ends in a draw
Bizarre: Chinese company employees beg at the feet of their boss, ready to give life, watch viral video
IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 32-year-old record to become...
IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India vs Australia Gabba Test ends in a draw, series level 1-1
Sharmila Tagore's rare comment on Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's children: 'Taimur is really quiet, Jeh is all...'
Nitin Gadkari puts forth his views on live-in-relationship, same sex marriage: 'If you collapse societal structure...'
Justice Unblinded: Can AI help India remove the legal system of a blind fold?
Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, know what she does...
J-K: Former deputy SP, five others suffocate to death as fire erupts at rented accommodation in Kathua
Grammy winner Ricky Kej says Laapataa Ladies was 'wrong choice' to represent India for Oscars 2025
Starlink being used in Manipur? Elon Musk's BIG statement on sensational claim, says 'satellite beams...'
SHOCKING! Director of play school in Noida held after spy camera found in washroom, police says...
Scindia makes BIG statement on Regulating OTTs, says, 'had flagged issue...'
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 2 highlights: Bad light stops play, India need 267 runs to win
Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRMS being in relationship amid Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours? Says 'I want to be with...'
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Injured 8-year-old child Sri Teja is 'brain dead', battles for life on ventilator
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 18, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Oscars 2025: THIS Hindi film shortlisted after India's official entry Laapataa Ladies fails to make it
'Ye road-side...': Sameer Wankhede BREAKS silence on Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'bete ko haath' dialogue, calls it 'cheap'
Bitcoin hits all-time high of USD 107000 amid Trump's pro-crypto stance, know what experts say about the surge
Delhi-NCR weather update: Mercury drops to 5 degrees celsius, air quality remains in 'severe' category with AQI...
She was world's wealthiest woman ever, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Bezos's wealth combined, she was from...
Rahul Vaidya's wife Disha Parmar opens up on her struggle with postpartum depression: 'Used to cry every day but...'
'Their knowledge is limited to...': Mukesh Khanna reacts after Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha slam him
US President-elect Donald Trump's BIG message to India on trade policies: 'They tax us, we tax them...'
‘Speakers worth Rs 50 lakhs, 30 designers...': Sanjay Gupta recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan's luxurious bungalow Jalsa
World champion D Gukesh reveals what 'multi-millionaire' tag means to him: 'I'm still the kid who...'
Who is Dominic LeBlanc, PM Justin Trudeau’s choice for Canada’s new finance minister?
Who is Simran Shaikh? Virat Kohli’s fan who became most expensive buy at WPL 2025 Auction
Atlee confirms his next film with Salman Khan, shares major update: 'I am going to surprise everyone with...'
Meet man who topped JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, did masters from US, now working as…
Oscars 2025: India's official entry Laapataa Ladies fails to make it to shortlist
Meet woman, daughter of billionaire, leads Rs 7000 crore business empire of Bisleri, she is...
Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE, quit IIT-Delhi for UPSC, secured AIR 38, then resigned as IAS officer due to...
Waack Girls to Bandish Bandits: Top 6 absolutely best Hindi web series of 2024
DNA TV Show: One Nation, One Election introduced in parliament
What happened with Badshah after Karan Aujla concert in Gurgaon? Read the statement
IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I: Hayley Matthews shines as West Indies beat India by 9 wickets to level series