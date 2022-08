PM Modi: India on mission mode to transform its education, medical sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24 inaugurated Amrita Hospital at Faridabad in Haryana. Addressing the inaugural event, the PM said, “Healthcare service delivery through spiritual and social institutions is an example of the PPP model. This model helps reach the grassroots and ensures upliftment in the remotest parts. Today the country is on a mission mode to transform its Education and medical sectors.”