PM Modi: India is mother of democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 said that India is the mother of democracy and urged the people of the country to consider their duties equivalent to the rights of the country. While addressing the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna, PM Modi said, “India is the mother of democracy and the glorious heritage of Bihar and the historical documents present in Pali are living proof of this. No one can erase or hide this splendour of Bihar.” "This building has strengthened Indian democracy for the last hundred years, hence it deserves our homage. This building is associated with that consciousness which did not allow dissipation of democratic value even during the period of slavery,” he added.