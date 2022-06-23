PM Modi India achieved exports of Rs 50 lakh crore in 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Vanijya Bhawan said that India achieved exports of Rs 50 lakh crore despite disruptions last year.“Despite global disruptions last year, India achieved exports worth $670 billion or Rs 50 lakh crore. Exports are vital to a country's progress. Initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' have also accelerated country's exports,” said PM Modi.