PM Modi inaugurates World’s first Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol, at 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
