Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

PM Modi inaugurates World’s first Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol, at 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.