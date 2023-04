PM Modi inaugurates projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore in Rewa on National Panchayati Raj Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 laid foundation stone of various projects and inaugurated projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on National Panchayati Raj Day While attending the event, Prime Minister Modi addressed all the Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country.