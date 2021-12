PM Modi inaugurates multiple development projects in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple projects in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on December 07. He dedicated Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant to the nation. Fertilizer Plant is likely to benefit the farmers of Purvanchal region. Prime Minister inaugurated All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur. He also inaugurated the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).