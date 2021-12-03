PM Modi inaugurates InFinity Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated InFinity Forum, a global Fintech event on December 3. At the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi said, “It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the first 'InFinity Forum'. I welcome you all. From barter systems to metals, from coins to notes, from checks to cards, today we have reached here. Last year, in India mobile payments surpassed ATM cash withdrawals for the first time. Fully digital banks without any physical branch offices are a reality today and may be common in less than a decade.”