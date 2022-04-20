PM Modi inaugurates Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20 inaugurated the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 in Gandhinagar of Gujarat. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were all present during the ceremony.