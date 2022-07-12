Search icon
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12 inaugurated Deoghar Airport in Deoghar, Jharkhand. He also laid the foundation stone of various development in Deoghar.

