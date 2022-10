PM Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022, says it displays grand picture of 'New India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the DefExpo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 19. PM Modi said that DefExpo 2022 displayed a grand picture of New India and it's the first such defence expo in the country where only Indian companies are participating that make defence equipment.