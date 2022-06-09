PM Modi inaugurates Biotech Start-up Expo in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 09 inaugurated the Biotech Start-up Expo 2022 in New Delhi. The two-day expo is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The theme of the expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.