PM Modi inaugurates AM Naik Healthcare Complex, Nirauli Multi Speciality Hospital in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital at Navsari, Gujarat on June 10. Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a tribal gathering in Navsari.While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the hospital, PM Modi said, “During the last 8 years, we have emphasised on a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernise the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, clean lifestyle and preventive health.”