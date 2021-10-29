PM Modi in Rome | Amit Shah in Lucknow| DNA: Top News of the Day | Oct 29, 2021
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 09:55 PM IST
Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on October 29, (Friday).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, Italy on October 29 (IST). He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched BJP's mega membership drive 'Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar' at the Defense Expo Ground in Lucknow. In sports, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup.