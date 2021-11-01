{"id":"2918026","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi In Glasgow | Amit Shah in Ahmedabad | DNA: Top News of the Day | Nov 01, 2021","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"DNA: Top News of the Day | Nov 01, 2021\r

\r

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 01, (Monday).\r

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cheered and welcomed with songs by Indian community members as he arrived at a Glasgow hotel ahead of the UN climate talks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 4.18 km long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In sports, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to field first against England in Sharjah.\r

DNA: Top News of the Day | Nov 01, 2021

\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-in-glasgow-amit-shah-in-ahmedabad-dna-top-news-of-the-day-nov-01-2021-2918026","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003526-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Top_News_01.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635780902","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 09:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 09:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918026"}