PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Iceland PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir in Copenhagen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 04 met Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir in Copenhagen, Denmark. He held bilateral talks with Iceland PM Jakobsdóttir and discussed boosting ties in areas like trade, energy, and fisheries. Earlier today, PM Modi also met Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson.