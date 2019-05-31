PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with BIMSTEC leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid in the national capital on Friday. He also held meeting with Bhutanese Counterpart Lotay Tshering. PM Modi began bilateral interactions after taking oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India. He held bilateral meetings with several BIMSTEC leaders, who arrived in India to take part in PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.