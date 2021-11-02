{"id":"2918147","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ukraine President in Glasgow","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 02 held a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Glasgow, Scotland. PM Modi on November 01 participated in the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. \r

","summary":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 02 held a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Glasgow, Scotland. PM Modi on November 01 participated in the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. \r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-holds-bilateral-meeting-with-ukraine-president-in-glasgow-2918147","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003653-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/021121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_28.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635852901","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 05:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 05:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918147"}