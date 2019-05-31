PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. PM Modi began bi-lateral interactions after taking oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India. Last night he met Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Several BIMSTEC leaders arrived in India to take part in PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.