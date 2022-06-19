PM Modi hits out at Opposition for disrupting process not working for ‘Pragati Maidan’ development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the ITPO tunnel on June 19 targeted Congress on the pretext of the ‘Pragati Maidan’ Corridor and said that Pragati Maidan which was built decades ago to showcase Indian tradition, did not have much progress. “Not much 'Pragati' of Pragati Maidan which was formed decades ago to showcase Indian tradition. It was left off. There was a development plan on paper. Then the government made announcements in fashion to make it to newspaper headlines and then got busy,” he said.