{"id":"2918142","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi, his UK counterpart launch Infrastructure for Resilient Island States in Glasgow","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British Counterpart Boris Johnson on November 02 launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. At the launch event, PM Modi said, “The launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States fills us with new hope and beliefs. This gives us the satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations. The past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources. It's a huge threat.","summary":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British Counterpart Boris Johnson on November 02 launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. At the launch event, PM Modi said, “The launch of Infrastructure for Resilient Island States fills us with new hope and beliefs. This gives us the satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations. The past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources. It's a huge threat.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-his-uk-counterpart-launch-infrastructure-for-resilient-island-states-in-glasgow-2918142","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003636-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/021121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_26.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635852302","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 04:55 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 04:55 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918142"}