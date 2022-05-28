PM Modi highlights work done by BJP govt for poor during COVID pandemic

While addressing the public in Rajkot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 highlighted work done by the BJP govt for poor during COVID pandemic. “When pandemic began, the poor began facing a food crisis, so we opened the food grain stores for the people of the country. For a life of dignity for the women, direct transfer was made to the Jan Dhan bank accounts. Money was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers,” the PM said. “We also arranged free gas cylinders so that kitchens of the poor can go on. When the challenges of medical treatment increased, we eased the testing and treatment facilities for the poor. When vaccines came, we ensured free vaccines for every Indian,” he added.