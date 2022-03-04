PM Modi has vowed to rescue every Indian stranded anywhere in world Meenakashi Lekhi

Amid Russian military operation in Ukraine, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, on March 04 welcomed the students evacuated from war-torn country at Delhi airport. “Government of India is completely dedicated to evacuate Indian Nationals from Ukraine. PM Modi has vowed to rescue every Indian stranded anywhere in the world,” said Meenakashi Lekhi. Notably, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, several residents and overseas citizens have fled the war-torn country. Government of India launched ‘Operation Ganga’ for evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine.