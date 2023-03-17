"PM Modi has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism" says Former pro-Khalistan leader

The founder of Dal Khalsa and former pro-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh Thekedar has lauded the work undertaken and accomplished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country's Sikh community, saying that he admires the community and has done a lot for its people. In an interview with ANI, Thekedar said, "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism. He loves our community. He has done a lot -- ended the blacklists, opened Kartarpur Corridor, and talked about Chhote Sahibzadas (the sons of Guru Gobind Singh)."