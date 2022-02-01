PM Modi hails Union Budget 2022 calls it ‘people friendly and progressive’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 01 hailed the Union Budget 2022 presented in the Parliament and called it 'people friendly and progressive budget'. “This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth,” said PM Modi.