PM Modi hails Andhra man for donating his retirement benefits for education of girls

In the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29 hailed a man from Andhra Pradesh, who donated all his retirement benefits for the education of girls. "The mantra of serving society by rising above the self, is a part of our values, our sanskar. Countless people in our country are making this mantra their life goal. I came to know about Ram Bhupal Reddy ji, a friend living in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh. Ram Bhupal Reddy ji has donated all his earnings after retirement for the education of daughters. He opened accounts for about 100 daughters under 'Sukanya Samridhi Yojana', and deposited more than 25 lakhs in it," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister said that philanthropic contributions by some persons highlight the values in Indian society as well as inspire and encourage others to engage in people's welfare.