While attending an event to celebrate the 8 years of the BJP government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 in Shimla, lauded the work done by the party in the last 8 years. The PM also said that even the World Bank talks about India's Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). “(Earlier) talks used to be about 'atki latki bhatki' schemes, nepotism, scams but today talks are about benefits from Government schemes. Today, India's start-ups are being talked about globally. Even World Bank talks about India's Ease of Doing Business (EoDB),” the PM said.