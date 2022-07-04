PM Modi gives heartfelt tribute to Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 04 gave his heartfelt tribute to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his 125th birth anniversary. “As country celebrates Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of independence, we alongside celebrate 125th anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. At the same time, 100 years of ‘Rampa Kranti’ for country's independence are also completed. I bow down my head and give a tribute to him,” he said. “The 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju Garu and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year,” he said.