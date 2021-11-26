{"id":"2921380","source":"DNA","title":"PM Modi gave ‘Mazboot Sarkar’ unlike UPA’s ‘Majboor Sarkar’: JP Nadda","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on November 26 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given 'Mazboot Sarkar' (strong government) while there was 'Majboor Sarkar' (weak government) during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. He said, “We must understand where the strong leadership of Modi has led us today.”","summary":"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on November 26 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given 'Mazboot Sarkar' (strong government) while there was 'Majboor Sarkar' (weak government) during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. He said, “We must understand where the strong leadership of Modi has led us today.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-pm-modi-gave-mazboot-sarkar-unlike-upa-s-majboor-sarkar-jp-nadda-2921380","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/261121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_47.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637931302","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:25 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:25 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921380"}