PM Modi expresses gratitude to Indian Navy during commissioning of INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin shipyard limited on September 02. PM Modi explained the importance of INS Vikrant for the Indian Navy and said, “Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, INS Vikrant has filled India with new trust...On this historic occasion, I express gratitude to Indian Navy, all engineers, scientists and workers of Cochin Shipyard.”